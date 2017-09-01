Live music in the vineyard

<p>Join friends every Friday night for woodfire pizza, wine and live music at Blind Tiger Vineyards!</p>

<p>Please no outside food or drink!</p>

<p>This is an outdoor event! Remember a blanket or a jacket!</p>

<p>No need to print your tickets! We have a guest list at the front!</p>

<p><a href='https://liveinthevineyard.eventbrite.ca'>Admission: $5 </a></p>

<p>Pizza and wine priced separately. </p>



