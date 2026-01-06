Performing Live:

LIVING DEAD GIRL

Plus guests, TBA!

Living Dead Girl is a female-fronted metal band that exploded onto the alternative music scene with their debut album \"Exorcism\" in 2021. Their sound is a seamless hybrid of goth, rock, and pop punk. As their songs have climbing the active rock charts, the band have gained notoriety in the rock and metal scenes with their explosive live shows.

hard rock. gothic metal. nu-metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-31d.html

Watch and listen:

Living Dead Girl: Exorcism: https://youtu.be/qiwQJ8u6jj8