Performing Live:

LLYNKS

Plus guests, TBA!

Llynks is a songwriter, producer, and singer whose haunting and introspective lyrics explore themes of empowerment and self preservation. Although taking inspiration from both fantastical and sci-fi worlds, Llynks' lyrics are reflective of her life experience and delivered with a powerful voice that manifests as a portal to her soul. She has been gaining followers with her latest single 'Body Burn', a collaboration between Llynks and Alex on the label NewRetroWave. The song explores the navigation of a queer relationship where the depths of feeling were so deep and intense that they manifested into a burning sensation inside the body.

avant pop. ethereal. electro pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-06d.html

Watch and listen:

Llynks: Fantasies: https://youtu.be/Lv6nFk48sp4

Llynks: Comply: https://youtu.be/9OtTW2ru1b0