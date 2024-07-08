Llynks
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
LLYNKS
Plus guests, TBA!
Llynks is a songwriter, producer, and singer whose haunting and introspective lyrics explore themes of empowerment and self preservation. Although taking inspiration from both fantastical and sci-fi worlds, Llynks' lyrics are reflective of her life experience and delivered with a powerful voice that manifests as a portal to her soul. She has been gaining followers with her latest single 'Body Burn', a collaboration between Llynks and Alex on the label NewRetroWave. The song explores the navigation of a queer relationship where the depths of feeling were so deep and intense that they manifested into a burning sensation inside the body.
avant pop. ethereal. electro pop.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-06d.html
Watch and listen:
Llynks: Fantasies: https://youtu.be/Lv6nFk48sp4
Llynks: Comply: https://youtu.be/9OtTW2ru1b0
