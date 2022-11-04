Local Showcase

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Afton presents

LOCAL SHOWCASE

Above DNA:

Lilwavegod

Lateniiitez

Plus guests, TBA!

All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-10d.html

hiphop. r&b.

6pm - midnight.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$16 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/687483499051559/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
