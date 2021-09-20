Local Showcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Afton presents
LOCAL SHOWCASE
Above DNA:
YaBoiSoFresh
Backspace & Yung Hen
Leezythegifted
Tyme Tinsley
OFMB DK
Creative Visions Group
Bigteezo
Kaotic
Groovy Chu
The Official BombSquad Ent.
Musically Dwelling On Thoughts
Kinfolk
Quanybandz
Modest Foster
StunnaLotuz
narasu
Qeez209
Luv Kyng
All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-19d.html
hiphop.
6:30pm - midnight.
all ages.
$13 advance;
$16 day of show.
