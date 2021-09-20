Local Showcase

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Afton presents

LOCAL SHOWCASE

Above DNA:

YaBoiSoFresh

Backspace & Yung Hen

Leezythegifted

Tyme Tinsley

OFMB DK

Creative Visions Group

Bigteezo

Kaotic

No title

trew

Groovy Chu

The Official BombSquad Ent.

Musically Dwelling On Thoughts

Kinfolk

Quanybandz

Modest Foster

StunnaLotuz

narasu

Qeez209

Luv Kyng

All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/09-19d.html

hiphop.

6:30pm - midnight.

all ages.

$13 advance;

$16 day of show.

