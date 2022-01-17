Local Showcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Afton presents
LOCAL SHOWCASE
Above DNA:
Killer teddybear
Reo 900
YngSky
Plus guests, TBA!
All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-16d.html
hiphop. r&b.
6:30pm - midnight.
all ages.
$13 advance;
$17 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/511856253236138/
