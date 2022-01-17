Afton presents

LOCAL SHOWCASE

Above DNA:

Killer teddybear

Reo 900

YngSky

Plus guests, TBA!

All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-16d.html

hiphop. r&b.

6:30pm - midnight.

all ages.

$13 advance;

$17 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/511856253236138/