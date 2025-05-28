Performing Live:

LORDS OF ACID

LITTLE MISS NASTY

Plus guests, TBA!

From his first single \"I Sit On Acid\" released in 1988 to the present, Belgium's Praga Khan remains one of the most innovative acid house musicians in circulation. Thanks to extensive experimentation with drugs, Crowley-ian sex magic, and esoteric paths of self-deprivation and mutilation known only to himself, this orgiastic orchestrator created the Lords of Acid to further encapsulate the seductive messages and raw sex of his ever-evolving musical vision. From the raw carnality of their 1991 release Lust, to the electro-thrash of 2000's Farstucker, Lords of Acid have re-defined the pure pleasures of drugs, hedonism, and deviant sex for over thirty-five years.

Little Miss Nasty are the innovators and iconic pioneers of Rock and Roll Burlesque. Beautiful women. Ridiculously talented performers. Absolutely the most bad ass rock and metal (and even some hiphop) Vegas style production that you'll ever see! The Little Miss Nasty live experience is a professionally choreographed production featuring some of the entertainment industry's best dancers, aerialists, vocalists and contortionists. The show is full of over the top visuals and blazingly cool music from Korn, Slipknot, NIN, Rob Zombie, RATM, IC3PEAK and others along with surprises that leave jaws on the floor and memories fired up. Everyone leaves a Little Miss Nasty show feeling sexy, empowered and full of adrenaline!

acid house. industrial. metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$32 advance;

$42 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-27.html

Watch and listen:

Lords of Acid: Take Control: https://youtu.be/-KiXnjj0DZw

Lords of Acid: I Sit On Acid: https://youtu.be/7VS1JMnaB-A

Little Miss Nasty: Buried In Sin: https://youtu.be/BkEEmLp35Zs