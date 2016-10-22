<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13230' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Lorne-Elliot-2016-10-21.jpg' alt='Lorne Elliot 2016-10-21' width='200' height='233' /><br />

LORNE ELLIOTT has performed his one-man show in theatres, universities and comedy clubs. He has shared concert stages with numerous comedy business personalities in the US and Canada and made regular appearances at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival since it started in 1986.</p>

<p>He has also written screenplays and TV Comedies, skits and revues. For CBC he did TV Comedy Variety shows, among others “What Else is On” and “Lorne Elliott’s Really Rather Quite Half-Decent TV Special”. “Madly Off In All Directions”, was Lorne’s own CBC Radio Comedy Series taped in concerts across Canada. It was greeted with such enthusiastic audience response that the Series went on for 11 Seasons till Fall 2006. His latest project for CBC is titled “Chasing The Big Silly”.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/LORNEELLIOTT'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/LORNEELLIOTT</a>.</p>