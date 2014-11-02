<p><span style='font: 14px/19.31px Helvetica, Arial, 'lucida grande', tahoma, verdana, arial, sans-serif; text-align: left; color: #141823; text-transform: none; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; word-spacing: 0px; float: none; display: inline !important; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;'>The Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society is pleased to host “Lost in the Archives: Lake Country’s past through letters, diaries and journals”. </span></p>

This lecture will take place at the Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country on Sunday November 2nd at 1:30pm. Doors open at 1:00pm. Admission is by donation.

This presentation by Laura Neame will delve into the history of Lake Country. With the aid of photos and material from the Archives at the Lake Country Museum, Laura will bring to life some of the fascinating history of this area.

<p><span class='text_exposed_show' style='font: 14px/19.31px Helvetica, Arial, 'lucida grande', tahoma, verdana, arial, sans-serif; text-align: left; color: #141823; text-transform: none; text-indent: 0px; letter-spacing: normal; word-spacing: 0px; display: inline; white-space: normal; background-color: #ffffff; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px;'><br />

Laura is the Archivist for Lake Country Museum and although she has only lived in the community for eight years, she has become increasingly intrigued by its people, stories and history. Laura grew up in Toronto, but as she puts it "left as soon as possible for BC". She attended both Simon Fraser University and UBC. She earned a BA in English and received a Masters in Library Science. She has extensive experience in various BC college libraries, culminating in her position as Director of Libraries at Okanagan College from 2005 until 2010.

</span></p>

For more information about this or upcoming lectures please contact the Lake Country Museum and Archives at 250-766-0111 or email info@lakecountrymuseum.com. Website www.lakecountrymuseum.com