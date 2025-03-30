Lotus Juice: Legends of Anime & Games Music Live

Performing Live:

LOTUS JUICE

RAJ RAMAYYA

Experience the music from Persona, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Made in Abyss, Cowboy Bebop, Tower of God, and more.

With over two million monthly Spotify listeners, Lotus Juice and Raj Ramayya headline anime conventions worldwide, captivating audiences with their passion for anime and games music.

trew

anime music. video game music.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7pm - 9:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$40 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-29a.html

Watch and listen:

Raj Ramayya: Long Gone Guru: https://youtu.be/50lO9TtAdBU

Raj Ramayya: Stardust: https://youtu.be/es_qHGvSs84

Cowboy Bebop: Ask DNA: https://youtu.be/jHNwwboc6fk