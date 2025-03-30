Lotus Juice: Legends of Anime & Games Music Live
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
LOTUS JUICE
RAJ RAMAYYA
Experience the music from Persona, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Made in Abyss, Cowboy Bebop, Tower of God, and more.
With over two million monthly Spotify listeners, Lotus Juice and Raj Ramayya headline anime conventions worldwide, captivating audiences with their passion for anime and games music.
anime music. video game music.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7pm - 9:30pm.
all ages.
$30 advance;
$40 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-29a.html
Watch and listen:
Raj Ramayya: Long Gone Guru: https://youtu.be/50lO9TtAdBU
Raj Ramayya: Stardust: https://youtu.be/es_qHGvSs84
Cowboy Bebop: Ask DNA: https://youtu.be/jHNwwboc6fk
