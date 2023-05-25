Performing Live:

LOVECOLOR -- https://www.lovecolorband.com/

GLOOMY JUNE -- https://www.gloomyjune.com/music/

ABLE MACHINES -- https://www.facebook.com/ablemachines

Lovecolor is Singer, Songwriter and Record Producer Vanessa Silberman and Musician and Actor Ryan Carnes. Together, they are a musical force of sultry alt pop, dark synth, dance and rock sounds centered around exploring the many aspects of love, creating undeniably catchy songs and deliver energetic powerful live shows.

Prior to 2020, Vanessa Silberman was widely known through the DIY touring community for booking and playing over 800 shows (2015-2020) across the U.S., the UK and Europe. Silberman also works as a Record Producer and has engineered for some of the best in the business. Additionally, Silberman has owned and operated a record label (A Diamond Heart Production) since 2014. The label was named \"1 of 11 LGBTQIA+ and women-owned labels that are changing the music industry\" by Alternative Press Magazine.

Ryan Carnes has amassed numerous credits over the years, including roles in the smash hit Abc series \"Desperate Housewives,\" Clint Eastwood's Letters From Iwo Jima, the superhero title character in the series \"The Phantom\", the top grossing Mexican movie, LA Boda de Valentina (Valentina's Wedding), and the Hulu Holiday film Cupid For Christmas.

California moody pop band Gloomy June is the soundtrack of a beach party scene, refracted through an anxious lens: sometimes anthemic, often queer, and always a little tragic. If you've ever felt othered or out of place, come meet your friends at a gloomy june show.

Los Angeles electro-pop duo Able Machines started when singer/songwriter/actress Tay Côlieé connected with like-minded songwriter/producer Linus Dotson after both floating in the same musical circles, producing and writing for other pop artists. They instantly clicked and started recording songs and directing their own music videos. They burst onto the music scene in 2019 with their first single \"Secrets and Lies\", setting the blueprint of their unique sound - coupling (often) dark lyrical imagery with concise pop hooks and melodies over electronic soundscapes.

alt pop. indie pop. rock. dark synth.

