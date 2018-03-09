Luck of the Phi-rish
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Phi Delta Theta presents
LUCK OF THE PHI-RISH
The Brothers of Phi Delta Theta California Chi welcome you to the best way to kickstart spring break: Luck of the Phi-rish. Dress code: White AND/OR Green If you have any questions reach out to our social chair, Faiz Wahab, at fwahab@dons.usfca.edu or Phi Delta Theta California Chi at pdtcachi@gmail.com
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-08.html
10pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after.
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That