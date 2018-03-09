Phi Delta Theta presents

LUCK OF THE PHI-RISH

The Brothers of Phi Delta Theta California Chi welcome you to the best way to kickstart spring break: Luck of the Phi-rish. Dress code: White AND/OR Green If you have any questions reach out to our social chair, Faiz Wahab, at fwahab@dons.usfca.edu or Phi Delta Theta California Chi at pdtcachi@gmail.com

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/03-08.html

10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after.