Performing live:

MAC SABBATH

SUPERSUCKERS

Plus guests, TBA!

Mac Sabbath, based in Los Angeles and born in outer space, are celebrating their 10 year anniversary! For 10 years Mac Sabbath have graced earthlings with their metal presence! Ronald Osbourne is the frontman, and he's joined on stage by Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and the Catburglar. Decked out in amazing costumes, the band has perfected Drive Thru Metal with songs that sound like Black Sabbath and Gwar with lyrics that conjure images of fast food and Saturday morning TV!

Supersuckers have been putting out rock/punk music (with the occasional country tune) since 1988. Members Eddie Spaghetti (vocals & bass), Dan Bolton (guitar & vocals), Marty Chandler (guitar & vocals) and Chris Von Streicher (drums) put on a ballsy, energetic show that leaves the crowd quite happily near deaf.

According to Spaghetti, Supersuckers are \"quality, honest, ass-kicking, hard working individuals trying to make your life a little better through the \"Evil Powers of Rock-n-Roll\" (and the occasional detour into the country music, of course) and we'd love nothing better than to have you there with us as! Just remember to wear clean underwear, 'cuz we're gonna rock the pants right off of you!\"

metal. drive thru metal. hard rock. punk rock. cowpunk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$32 advance;

$41 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-15.html

Watch and listen:

Mac Sabbath: Pair-a-Buns: https://youtu.be/p7kFfLRcHjU

Supersuckers: Mudhead: https://youtu.be/teLtECZj1mA