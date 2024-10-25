Machine Room
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
I SPEAK MACHINE
With DJs:
ErinYes
Hot Goth GF
Limoncito
Hot Goth GF presents Machine Room, a queer Halloween party featuring live performance by darkwave industrial synthpunk artist I Speak Machine and DJ sets by ErinYes, Hot Goth GF, and Limoncito. Halloween costumes and industrial underground looks encouraged.
gothic. darkwave. industrial.
9:30pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$12 after;
$18 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-24.html
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That