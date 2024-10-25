Performing Live:

I SPEAK MACHINE

With DJs:

ErinYes

Hot Goth GF

Limoncito

Hot Goth GF presents Machine Room, a queer Halloween party featuring live performance by darkwave industrial synthpunk artist I Speak Machine and DJ sets by ErinYes, Hot Goth GF, and Limoncito. Halloween costumes and industrial underground looks encouraged.

trew

gothic. darkwave. industrial.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$12 after;

$18 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-24.html