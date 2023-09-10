Madeline Goldstein

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

MADELINE GOLDSTEIN -- https://twitter.com/madi_goldstein

TOPOGRAPHIES -- https://www.facebook.com/topographies

RACHEL TRAVERS -- https://www.racheltravers.com/

Madeline Goldstein has a sound that bridges the icy coolness of European dark electronica and the warmer, dreamier tones of its American West Coast contemporaries. Her music echoes the energies of new wave, dream-pop, and dark wave with emotion, showcasing the vocal range and passion of femme pop icons and 80s theatrics.

Topographies are a three-piece post-punk band from San Francisco that embraces the moody, atmospheric tenors of The Cure, which is appropriate as the band is led by Gray Tolhurst, the son of The Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst. Topographies sound is a perfect mixture of glassy synth-rock, brooding new-wave and ambitious Britpop.

SF based Rachel Travers plays low serotonin girl pop and is currently supporting her new single Words Apart.

darkwave. dreampop. pop. new wave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-08d.html

Watch and listen:

Madeline Goldstein: Other World: https://youtu.be/kxRcm3A6AFs

Topographies: Pink Thoughts: https://youtu.be/E71a0Y3je_Y

