Madonna Dance Night

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Pauz presents

MADONNA DANCE NIGHT

Main Room:

Austin

Pauz

To celebrate the world tour announcement from the Queen of Pop herself, come dance the night away to Madonna's amazing catalogue. We will be playing all of the hits from Material Girl, Into The Groove, Like A Virgin, La Isla Bonita and many many more. Dress to slay!

Free with RSVP before 10pm. Full price after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-03.html

No title

trew

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15 limited advance;

$20 after.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Madonna Dance Night - 2023-03-04 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Madonna Dance Night - 2023-03-04 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Madonna Dance Night - 2023-03-04 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madonna Dance Night - 2023-03-04 06:00:00 ical