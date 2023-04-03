Pauz presents

MADONNA DANCE NIGHT

Main Room:

Austin

Pauz

To celebrate the world tour announcement from the Queen of Pop herself, come dance the night away to Madonna's amazing catalogue. We will be playing all of the hits from Material Girl, Into The Groove, Like A Virgin, La Isla Bonita and many many more. Dress to slay!

Free with RSVP before 10pm. Full price after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-03.html

trew

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

