Madonna Dance Night
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
Main Room:
Austin
Pauz
To celebrate the world tour announcement from the Queen of Pop herself, come dance the night away to Madonna's amazing catalogue. We will be playing all of the hits from Material Girl, Into The Groove, Like A Virgin, La Isla Bonita and many many more. Dress to slay!
Free with RSVP before 10pm. Full price after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-03.html
pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
