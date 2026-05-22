Performing Live:

MALE TEARS

SLEEK TEETH

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Male Tears is a Los Angeles-based dark synth and weirdo-pop trio led by James Edward, blending camp aesthetics, emotional drama, and dance-floor melancholy. Since their cult-favorite self-titled debut (2021), they have become a standout in the modern darkwave and synth-pop underground. Their latest album Paradísco dives into italo-disco and hi-NRG club energy.

LA-based duo Sleek Teeth crafts moody, melodic electronic music that feels right at home on the dancefloor of a shadowy underground nightclub. Blending darkwave, electro-pop, and Ebm, their sound navigates themes of isolation, dissociation, and the struggle to make sense of the senseless--without ever sacrificing a strong hook. Haunting, slightly melodramatic vocals glide over pulse-driven beats, creating a dynamic and cathartic live experience.

darkwave. synthwave. ebm.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-27d.html

Watch and listen:

Male Tears: Hit Me: https://youtu.be/aZIg-0YpupM

Sleek Teeth: Operating: https://youtu.be/Hht-7g-jsoI