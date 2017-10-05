Man OverBoard Opening Reception

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><b><span style='font-size: 16.5pt;'>Man OverBoard</span></b></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center; min-height: 26px;' align='center'><span style='font-size: 16.5pt;'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='font-size: 14.5pt;'>Rose Braun, John Hall, Joice Hall, Michael Hermesh, Deirdre Hofer</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center; min-height: 22px;' align='center'><span style='font-size: 14.5pt;'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><span style='font-size: 16.0pt;'>October 4th to November 18th</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center; min-height: 25px;' align='center'><span style='font-size: 16.0pt;'> </span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center;' align='center'><b><span style='font-size: 13.0pt;'>Opening Reception:</span></b><span style='font-size: 13.0pt;'> Wednesday Oct 4th 6-8pm</span></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt; text-align: center; min-height: 20px;' align='center'><b><span style='font-size: 13.0pt;'> </span></b></p>

<p style='margin: 0in; margin-bottom: .0001pt;'>Man OverBoard is a metaphor for all the follies of manhood. Rose Braun, John Hall, Joice Hall, Michael Hermesh and Deirdre Hofer ponder the shifting and complex role of man and masculinity. This exhibition bridges the melancholy with the humorous and opens up a discussion about male identity and humankind.</p>

<p><a href='http://www.lakecountryartgallery.ca/'><img class='alignleft wp-image-15514 size-large' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ManOverboardMichael_artist_postersjpeg-663x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='988' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ManOverboardMichael_artist_postersjpeg-663x1024.jpg 663w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ManOverboardMichael_artist_postersjpeg-194x300.jpg 194w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/ManOverboardMichael_artist_postersjpeg-768x1187.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></a></p>