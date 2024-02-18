Performing Live:

MARKY RAMONE'S BLITZKRIEG -- https://www.markyramone.com/

THE DICKIES -- https://www.thedickies.com/

JERK -- https://www.facebook.com/jerkpunkrock

Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg promisesr a full set of 30 Ramones classics powered by their legendary drummer, Marky Ramone. The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer joined the Ramones in 1978 in time to record Road to Ruin and spent a total of 15 years in the Ramones recording 15 albums and playing over 1,700 shows. The man is simply a punk rock legend.

The Dickies - Since 1977, The Dickies have been the clown princes of L.A. punk. The Dickies embrace their goofiness, inspired mostly by trashy movies and other pop culture camp, especially on their 1979 debut, The Incredible Shrinking Dickies. Their influence on the new school punk scene was massive, inspiring the likes of Green Day, Offspring and others. They are notorious for their over the top live shows.

Jerk! play Las Vegas pogo punk rock! This trio is influenced by doo-wop, punk rock 'n' roll, skate punk, women, booze and more women and express it all in 3 chords!

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-17.html

Watch and listen:

Marky Ramone: Don't Blame Me: https://youtu.be/EO78MAz2sjY

The Dickies: Banana Splits: https://youtu.be/flMS2gHFOH0

Jerk: Jerk: https://youtu.be/2wJaHA6CuUs