Performing Live:

MASSACRE

PESSIMIST

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Florida-based death metal legends Massacre are back! Featuring the very same creatures that appeared on the Chamber of Ages (1986) demo, as well as some of death metal's most prolific and malignant songwriters, their new album Resurgence is the perfect soundtrack to the gruesome plague era in which we all reside. That's right, returning to the fold are vocalist Kam Lee and original bassist Mike Borders. The lineup is rounded out by superstars in the Death Metal genre. Normally, we'd call this profane configuration a 'supergroup,' but the Great Old Ones have spoken, hailing the new Massacre lineup a 'stellargroup.' With cosmic horrors reanimating and Resurgence emanating pure, unadulterated death metal, the metal masses have their horns raised for their return!

Originally conceived in Los Angeles, 1989 with the \"Tunnel Vision\" demo, Pessimist later became one of the premiere bands to emerge out of the early Baltimore, MD death metal scene, with their 1993 demo Dark Reality, They earned their red having played their first shows opening for national acts Incantation, Deicide, and Malevolent Creation. More endless tours and festivals followed that helped solidify their death metal following. Now, in their latest incarnation, the current Pessimist lineup includes founder/guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (I Am Morbid, Possessed, etc.), new bassist recruit Andrew Bowen (Carnal Necrosis), and vocalist Ivan Alison (Black Mass).

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between the bands and after the show.

metal. death metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-29.html