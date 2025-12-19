Performing Live:

MASTER BOOT RECORD

Plus guests, TBA!

Master Boot Record (aka MBR) is a project founded in 2016 by producer Victor Love (Vittorio D'amore) mixing together heavy metal and synthesized electronic music.

MBR released over a dozen albums so far with multiple record labels and has been one of the most successful musicians on Bandcamp charting #1 in general charts several times. Starting in 2016 releasing albums under the indie label Data Airlines has moved in 2018 to synthwave iconic label Blood Music to expand its audience to the electronic community. MBR has also produced the video game \"VirtuaVerse\" as well as its original soundtrack. VirtuaVerse was released in 2020 on all gaming platforms as well as Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Playstation.

chiptune. synthesized metal. symphonic.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-15d.html

Master Boot Record: Virtuaverse Cracktro: https://youtu.be/Ht9tf0nRb6s