Masvidal + Moonbladder

Paul Masvidal is a trailblazing guitarist, composer, and vocalist, best known as the co-founder of the progressive rock/metal band Cynic. His career began with a defining contribution to Death's Human, one of the most influential albums in extreme music. Over decades, Masvidal has pushed musical boundaries, blending metal, jazz fusion, and ambient elements in critically acclaimed works like Cynic's Focus, Traced in Air, and Ascension Codes.

Masvidal's solo project is an introspective trilogy that merges ethereal acoustic textures with haunting melodies. Inspired by themes of personal transformation and spiritual exploration, the albums serve as an intimate counterpoint to his work with Cynic.

Jason William Walton, also known as JWW or Moonbladder, is a pioneering multi-instrumentalist and sound artist with over 30 years of experience in the atmospheric and experimental music scene. Best known as the bassist for the seminal dark metal band Agalloch, Walton's career extends across diverse projects, showcasing his versatility and artistic vision. Walton's solo project, Moonbladder, embodies his passion for freedom in musical and artistic expression. Merging elements of sound art, experimental composition, and deconstruction, Moonbladder serves as a canvas for his most personal and transformative work.

Masvidal and Moonbladder have decided to donate a portion of all ticket sales to The LGBT Asylum Project. The LGBT Asylum Project is the only San Francisco nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to providing accessible legal representation for LGBT asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution due to their sexual orientation, gender identity and/or HIV status.

experimental. jazz fusion. acoustic.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Paul Masvidal: Banyan Tree: https://youtu.be/bH5-tPCWHtw

Moonbladder: Snares of Sixes: https://youtu.be/Gw8_xzSsXqU