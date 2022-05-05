May The Fourth Be With You: A Party at Mos Eisley
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Cip presents
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: A PARTY AT MOS EISLEY
With DJ:
Cip
Plus guests, TBA!
May the Fourth Be With You! We are taking you to a galaxy far far away on Weds, May 4th! For one night only- the DNA turns into the Mos Eisley Cantina! Cosplay highly encouraged, lightsabers allowed, droids & Wookies welcome!! Come as your fav character! Forge new alliances!
•Star Wars visuals!
• Get your pic taken with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett standees!
• Star Wars Specialty Cocktails!
• More Surprises TBA!
Its Not a trap! Its Not a Jedi Mind Trick! Its a Cosplay Party for Rebels and Imperials!! DJ Cip & friends on the decks -- and unlike the Stormtroopers, their beats never miss ! Let's dance like Ewoks! May the Force be With Us!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-04.html
Watch and listen:
May The Fourth Be With You: Ewok Celebration: https://youtu.be/7Tb4F9D1W_k
star wars. cosplay.
8pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$18 after;
$25 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/748869399436566/
