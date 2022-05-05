Cip presents

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: A PARTY AT MOS EISLEY

With DJ:

Cip

Plus guests, TBA!

May the Fourth Be With You! We are taking you to a galaxy far far away on Weds, May 4th! For one night only- the DNA turns into the Mos Eisley Cantina! Cosplay highly encouraged, lightsabers allowed, droids & Wookies welcome!! Come as your fav character! Forge new alliances!

•Star Wars visuals!

• Get your pic taken with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett standees!

• Star Wars Specialty Cocktails!

• More Surprises TBA!

Its Not a trap! Its Not a Jedi Mind Trick! Its a Cosplay Party for Rebels and Imperials!! DJ Cip & friends on the decks -- and unlike the Stormtroopers, their beats never miss ! Let's dance like Ewoks! May the Force be With Us!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-04.html

Watch and listen:

May The Fourth Be With You: Ewok Celebration: https://youtu.be/7Tb4F9D1W_k

star wars. cosplay.

8pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$18 after;

$25 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/748869399436566/