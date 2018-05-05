May The Fourth Be With You
PLUR Alliance & DNA Lounge present
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU
Main Room: Jabba's Palace
Kristina Sky
Mars
John Beaver
Sqorch
Alien
Lounge: The Cantina
Petting Zoo
Corrine
Elevener
Willy Wonksta
TreeKat
WY-FY
Envix
Gutter Kid
A long time ago in a galaxy far far away, a small group of rebels banded together to stand their ground against the impending wave of imperial control blanding the arts. These rebels founded a home base - DNA Lounge - a place for those dedicated to fighting the dark forces trying to strip the great city of San Francisco of all color, creativity, and fun. In an effort to combat these tyrants, DNA Lounge is calling all Jedi's home to defend our city via music, cocktails, and lightsabers. Help us dear revelers - you're our only hope.
May the force be with you!
trance. house. d+b. dubstep.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance after;
$20 door.