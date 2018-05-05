PLUR Alliance & DNA Lounge present

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

Main Room: Jabba's Palace

Kristina Sky

Mars

John Beaver

Sqorch

Alien

Lounge: The Cantina

Petting Zoo

Corrine

Elevener

Willy Wonksta

TreeKat

WY-FY

Envix

Gutter Kid

A long time ago in a galaxy far far away, a small group of rebels banded together to stand their ground against the impending wave of imperial control blanding the arts. These rebels founded a home base - DNA Lounge - a place for those dedicated to fighting the dark forces trying to strip the great city of San Francisco of all color, creativity, and fun. In an effort to combat these tyrants, DNA Lounge is calling all Jedi's home to defend our city via music, cocktails, and lightsabers. Help us dear revelers - you're our only hope.

May the force be with you!

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-04.html

trance. house. d+b. dubstep.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.