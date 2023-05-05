May the Fourth Be With You: A Party at Mos Eisley
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Cip presents
MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: A PARTY AT MOS EISLEY
Main Room:
Cip
Bit
May the Fourth Be With You! We are taking you to a galaxy far far away on Thurs, May 4th! For one night only: DNA turns into the Mos Eisley Cantina! Cosplay highly encouraged, lightsabers allowed, droids & Wookies welcome!! Come as your fav character! Forge new alliances!
•Star Wars visuals!
• Get your pic taken with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett standees!
• Star Wars Specialty Cocktails!
• More Surprises TBA!
Its Not a Trap! Its Not a Jedi Mind Trick! Its a Cosplay Party for Rebels and Imperials!! DJ Cip (Club Harder Better, Q Bar SF, Disney Party SF) & DJ Bit (Death Guild, Playland, Club Harder Better) on the decks -- and unlike the Stormtroopers, their beats never miss ! Let's dance like Ewoks! May the Force be With Us!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-04.html
Watch and listen:
Cantina Band Ballet: https://youtu.be/H0PLHZhvg4Y
Richard Cheese Cantina: https://youtu.be/En3atiTAHXM
Meco: Ewok Celebration: https://youtu.be/TfUxy7PdHxY
star wars. cosplay. pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 door.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1382546295836000/
