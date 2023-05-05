Cip presents

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU: A PARTY AT MOS EISLEY

Main Room:

Cip

Bit

May the Fourth Be With You! We are taking you to a galaxy far far away on Thurs, May 4th! For one night only: DNA turns into the Mos Eisley Cantina! Cosplay highly encouraged, lightsabers allowed, droids & Wookies welcome!! Come as your fav character! Forge new alliances!

trew

•Star Wars visuals!

• Get your pic taken with Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett standees!

• Star Wars Specialty Cocktails!

• More Surprises TBA!

Its Not a Trap! Its Not a Jedi Mind Trick! Its a Cosplay Party for Rebels and Imperials!! DJ Cip (Club Harder Better, Q Bar SF, Disney Party SF) & DJ Bit (Death Guild, Playland, Club Harder Better) on the decks -- and unlike the Stormtroopers, their beats never miss ! Let's dance like Ewoks! May the Force be With Us!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/05-04.html

Watch and listen:

Cantina Band Ballet: https://youtu.be/H0PLHZhvg4Y

Richard Cheese Cantina: https://youtu.be/En3atiTAHXM

Meco: Ewok Celebration: https://youtu.be/TfUxy7PdHxY

star wars. cosplay. pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 door.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1382546295836000/