<p><a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideMazacote'><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13213' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Mazacote-2016-09-10.jpg' alt='Mazacote 2016-09-10' width='200' height='133' /></a>Mazacote is a west coast latin dance band playing horn-driven New York salsa dura and beats from Colombia, Puerto Rico and Cuba.</p>

<p>Based in Vancouver, the band features singer-songwriter David Lopez, latin jazz trumpeter Malcolm Aiken and a groove-heavy rhythm section featuring Chris Couto on timbales, Carlos Arias on baby bass and Niho Takase on keys.</p>

<p>Building on the momentum of their debut EP “Salsa Dura”, Mazacote kicks off 2015 with the launch of their new album “Nueva Era” (TrebleFive Records). “It’s our finest work yet as a band,” says leader Malcolm Aiken, “this album brings a new level of songwriting and the end result is electric. Everybody shines.” Check out their distinct west coast latin style in the singles “La Hora” and “Carita Bella”.</p>

<p>Mazacote performs at festivals, clubs and special events across the Pacific Northwest. Recent highlights include the Vancouver International Salsa Festival alongside New York latin jazz legend Jimmy Bosch, and main stage appearances at the Harmony Arts Festival, the Carnaval del Sol, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Winterruption Arts and Culture Festival and Kelowna’s Global Music Fest.</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideMazacote'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideMazacote</a>.</p>