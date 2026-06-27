MEAT. VS. DEATH GUILD

Main Room:

Devon

Melting Girl

Netik

Unit 77

Meat vs. Death Guild returns or another night of Industrial beats, blood-splattered decor and free BBQ meat.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-11a.html

industrial. ebm. synthwave. gothic.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$22 door.