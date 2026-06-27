Meat. vs. Death Guild
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
MEAT. VS. DEATH GUILD
Main Room:
Devon
Melting Girl
Netik
Unit 77
Meat vs. Death Guild returns or another night of Industrial beats, blood-splattered decor and free BBQ meat.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/07-11a.html
industrial. ebm. synthwave. gothic.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$22 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That