Meet MP Stephen Fuhr and Hon. Harjit Sajjan

<p>Everyone is welcome to attend a Meet & Greet with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and Honourable Harjit Sajjan. </p>

<p><a href='http://www.tinyurl.com/fuhr1'>Request your FREE tickets</a>. </p>

<p><a href='http://www.tinyurl.com/fuhr1'><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-15129' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stephen-Fuhr-Harjit-Sajjan-2017-07-12-1024x393.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='246' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stephen-Fuhr-Harjit-Sajjan-2017-07-12-1024x393.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stephen-Fuhr-Harjit-Sajjan-2017-07-12-300x115.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stephen-Fuhr-Harjit-Sajjan-2017-07-12-768x294.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Stephen-Fuhr-Harjit-Sajjan-2017-07-12.jpg 1234w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></a></p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.tinyurl.com/fuhr1'>http://www.tinyurl.com/fuhr1</a>.</p>