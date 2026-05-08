Flex Party SF presents

MEGA FLEX: PRIDE EDITION

Main Room:

Brian Urmanita

Brian Urmanita spins for Mega Flex: Pride Edition. Get pumped for a full night of sexy muscle studs flexing and posing on stage and the gogo boxes. This hands-on muscle worship party is the best way to kick off Pride weekend in San Francisco. Enjoy hot nonstop muscle scenes on the main stage with the headlining bodybuilders, hunky gogo studs, and the men of Truck and Baloney.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-26.html

dirty synth-driven house.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$30 limited advance;

$35 after;

$47 door.