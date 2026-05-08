Mega Flex: Pride Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Flex Party SF presents
MEGA FLEX: PRIDE EDITION
Main Room:
Brian Urmanita
Brian Urmanita spins for Mega Flex: Pride Edition. Get pumped for a full night of sexy muscle studs flexing and posing on stage and the gogo boxes. This hands-on muscle worship party is the best way to kick off Pride weekend in San Francisco. Enjoy hot nonstop muscle scenes on the main stage with the headlining bodybuilders, hunky gogo studs, and the men of Truck and Baloney.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-26.html
dirty synth-driven house.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$30 limited advance;
$35 after;
$47 door.
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