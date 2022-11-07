MEMORIAL FOR BRIAN VON REBER

We will finally be able to have a memorial to celebrate the life and memories of our beloved Brian. In attendance will be his mother Kathy. We will be playing some of his favorite music and show pictures of him on the big screen. The bar will be open and some of Brian's favorite things will be there if you want a keepsake. A big thank you to Chris Holland for creating such an epic and perfect piece of art representing classic Brian.

gothic. industrial. synthpop.

6pm - 10pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!