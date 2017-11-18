Mercury Soul presents

MERCURY SOUL: BURLESQUE AND BEATS: THE 1920S FRENCH UNDERGROUND

Music:

Weill

Milhaud

Françaix

Bizet

Gruber

Guitarist Freddy

DJs:

DJ Masonic

Justin Reed

Nate Manic

Performing:

Lula Applebruise

Shaina Evoniuk

Seanmichael Polaris

Like a modern Moulin Rouge show, Burlesque and Beats adds to Mercury Soul's combination of classical and electronica elements of European underground culture of the early 20th century: burlesque, cabaret, and vaudeville.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-17.html

burlesque. house.

8pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$30 day of show.