Mercury Soul: Burlesque and Beats: the 1920s French Underground
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Mercury Soul presents
MERCURY SOUL: BURLESQUE AND BEATS: THE 1920S FRENCH UNDERGROUND
Music:
Weill
Milhaud
Françaix
Bizet
Gruber
Guitarist Freddy
DJs:
DJ Masonic
Justin Reed
Nate Manic
Performing:
Lula Applebruise
Shaina Evoniuk
Seanmichael Polaris
Like a modern Moulin Rouge show, Burlesque and Beats adds to Mercury Soul's combination of classical and electronica elements of European underground culture of the early 20th century: burlesque, cabaret, and vaudeville.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-17.html
burlesque. house.
8pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$30 day of show.