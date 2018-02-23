MERCURY SOUL: DAYTIME HIGH SCHOOL SHOW

Mercury Soul is a nonprofit organization that engages a new generation through performances combining classical music and electronica in alternative venues with immersive stagecraft, elaborate production, and digital education.

The high school shows occur in the afternoon, followed by a break and reset, with the evening show later in the night. While the high school show is similar to the evening performance, it features several sets showcasing high school performers chosen by Mercury Soul to perform.

doors @ 1:30pm;

show @ 2pm - 4pm.

all ages.

by invitation only.

http://www.mercurysoul.com/education/