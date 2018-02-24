Mercury Soul: Prismatic
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Mercury Soul presents
MERCURY SOUL: PRISMATIC
Music:
Music by:
Alexander Scriabin
Mason Bates
Jennifer Higdon
Michael Torke
Joel Hoffman
Art:
Christopher Schardt (Spokes LED art)
Nicholas Kanozick (Color Organ)
Like a modern Moulin Rouge show, Burlesque and Beats adds to Mercury Soul's combination of classical and electronica elements of European underground culture of the early 20th century: burlesque, cabaret, and vaudeville.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-23.html
classical. house.
8pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 advance after;
$30 door.