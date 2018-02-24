Mercury Soul presents

MERCURY SOUL: PRISMATIC

Music:

Music by:

Alexander Scriabin

Mason Bates

Jennifer Higdon

Michael Torke

Joel Hoffman

Art:

Christopher Schardt (Spokes LED art)

Nicholas Kanozick (Color Organ)

Like a modern Moulin Rouge show, Burlesque and Beats adds to Mercury Soul's combination of classical and electronica elements of European underground culture of the early 20th century: burlesque, cabaret, and vaudeville.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-23.html

classical. house.

8pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 advance after;

$30 door.