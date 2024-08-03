MICRO MANIA WRESTLING

Main Room:

Micro Mania Wrestling

Micro Mania Tour is a high powered, explosive, athletic Pro Wrestling show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make for a unforgettable Big event not necessarily Big people!! These 5 foot & under micro athletes may be short in stature but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet screaming from the opening bell through the Main Event!

Tickets and Seating Information:

Balcony Seating is against the railing upstairs, looking down on the ring.

trew

Ringside Seating is on the main floor, next to the ring.

Stage Seating is on the main stage, looking down on the wrestling ring.

Stage Standing is a reserved area behind that.

Downstairs Table Service: These are booths against the wall with a good view of the ring and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs Table Service: These don't have an unimpeded view of the ring, but are close to the balcony rail. They also include admission for six and bottle service.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-07.html

Watch and listen:

Micro Mania Wrestling: https://youtu.be/00tJbXaW8LM

wrestling.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm: $20 advance;

$26 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $35;

Ringside Seating: $45;

Stage Standing: $45;

Stage Seating: $60.