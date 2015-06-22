Mid Summer Night

<p>Old Friends Canada Society, recognized in 2014 with a Business Excellence Award in the category of “Community Service Contributor” is holding a fundraiser on Fathers’ Day, June 21 2015, from 4-7pm.<img class='alignleft wp-image-11177 size-medium' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster3-225x300.jpg' alt='Poster3' width='225' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster3-225x300.jpg 225w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Poster3-768x1024.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 225px) 100vw, 225px' /></p>

<p>Families are invited to attend and wander the property, visit with the animals, and then at 5 pm a demonstration of Grande Prix Dressage will begin.</p>

<p>Joni Lynn Peters, Canada’s top competitor in the 2015 California Winter Circuit, will be accompanied by Concert Pianist Arnold Draper. Two Choirs will round out the evening—Opera Kelowna and The Candesca Singers (Opera Kelowna’s Youth Ensemble).</p>

<p>Youth under 12 are admitted at no charge.<br />

General admission is $25.<br />

Tickets booked in advance can reserve a dinner basket for one or for two.<br />

Admission and dinner for one is $40<br />

Admissions and dinner for two, with wine, is $125</p>

<p>Tickets are available on line at <a href='http://www.oldfriendscanada.org'>www.oldfriendscanada.org</a></p>