MIDDLE-AGED QUEERS

BOBBY JOE EBOLA AND THE CHILDREN MACNUGGITS

THE HAMMERBOMBS

SCENE KILLERS

Middle-Aged Queers are a Bay Area supergroup of seasoned punks, ex-members of the Cost, Fang, the Insaints, and the Shondes, on a mission to make punk rock gay again. Since 2019, they've soaked stages from coast to coast, all the way up to Canada.

Bobby Joe Ebola and the Children MacNuggits is a satiric folk punk band formed before \"folk punk\" became a term and long before we recognized that all folk punk is inherently funny. Formed in 1995, the traditional incarnation of the band consists of vocalist Corbett Redford Iii and guitarist/vocalist Dan Abbott, with an assortment of guest musicians joining them through their 30-year history in the musical underground of the Bay Area and beyond.

The Hammerbombs are a Bay Area pop-punk group that have written some of the catchiest and fun songs to come from East Bay in ages. Fueled by beer and midnight pancakes, The Hammerbombs will leave you breathless from riffs and empty carbohydrates.

Hailing from the U.K., Scene Killers feature members of Blatz, The Gr'ups, The Criminals, Hip Priests, and TV Crime. They come together to form a punk rock Voltron, churning out tunes that make you want to brown-bag a 40 and cruise around town at night smashing shit.

doors @ 5pm;

show @ 5:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-13d.html

Middle-Aged Queers: Satanic Mills: https://youtu.be/cyrEOmLXOc4

Bobby Joe Ebola and the Children MacNuggits: Blues Turn Brown: https://youtu.be/lNP1s9EILDQ

The Hammerbombs: Shower Beer: https://youtu.be/yeHDBtCN-Po