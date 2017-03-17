Midget Hockey Tournament

<p>Come out and cheer for the local team at the OMAHA District Championship tournament hosted by Winfield Minor Hockey – Midget House Bruins at Winfield Arena. </p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/document/63751'>schedule of games</a> for the weekend of March 17-19, 2017. </p>

<p>The local team plays Friday night at 6:15pm and then again Saturday night at 6:00pm. Come out and show them your community spirit! The final game will be played at 2:00pm Sunday. </p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/document/63751'><img class='alignleft wp-image-14443' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OMAHA-2016-2017-MIDGET-DISTRICT-CHAMPIONSHIPS-MIDGET-at-Winfield-Arena.jpg' alt='' width='362' height='468' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OMAHA-2016-2017-MIDGET-DISTRICT-CHAMPIONSHIPS-MIDGET-at-Winfield-Arena.jpg 5449w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OMAHA-2016-2017-MIDGET-DISTRICT-CHAMPIONSHIPS-MIDGET-at-Winfield-Arena-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OMAHA-2016-2017-MIDGET-DISTRICT-CHAMPIONSHIPS-MIDGET-at-Winfield-Arena-768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/OMAHA-2016-2017-MIDGET-DISTRICT-CHAMPIONSHIPS-MIDGET-at-Winfield-Arena-791x1024.jpg 791w' sizes='(max-width: 362px) 100vw, 362px' /></a></p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-14442' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_8838-District-Chambionships-2015-2016.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='384' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_8838-District-Chambionships-2015-2016.jpg 640w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_8838-District-Chambionships-2015-2016-300x180.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>