Performing Live:

MIDNIGHT DANGER -- https://www.facebook.com/midnightdanger

ALEX LIGHTSPEED -- https://www.facebook.com/djalexlightspeed

Plus guests, TBA!

Midnight Danger is a Synthwave project from Stockholm, Sweden, created by producer and guitarist Chris Young in late 2015. Inspired by the new wave of synth music, Midnight Danger is a nostalgic soundtrack experience full of synthesizers and guitar riffs, delivering lots of power, punch and retro vibes. When performing live, Midnight Danger also provides a synchronized light show with spectacular fixtures and props, making the audience go through some sort of theatrical horror movie experience.

trew

synthwave. darksynth.

doors @ 9pm;

show @ 9:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Midnight Danger: Terror by Night: https://youtu.be/WqRUGDTaseU

Midnight Danger: To the Shadows and Back: https://youtu.be/3XUpc_Np4qM

Alex Lightspeed: Evil Arcade: https://youtu.be/4TVwqD7ruBk