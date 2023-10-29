Midnight Danger
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
MIDNIGHT DANGER -- https://www.facebook.com/midnightdanger
ALEX LIGHTSPEED -- https://www.facebook.com/djalexlightspeed
Plus guests, TBA!
Midnight Danger is a Synthwave project from Stockholm, Sweden, created by producer and guitarist Chris Young in late 2015. Inspired by the new wave of synth music, Midnight Danger is a nostalgic soundtrack experience full of synthesizers and guitar riffs, delivering lots of power, punch and retro vibes. When performing live, Midnight Danger also provides a synchronized light show with spectacular fixtures and props, making the audience go through some sort of theatrical horror movie experience.
synthwave. darksynth.
doors @ 9pm;
show @ 9:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-28d.html
Watch and listen:
Midnight Danger: Terror by Night: https://youtu.be/WqRUGDTaseU
Midnight Danger: To the Shadows and Back: https://youtu.be/3XUpc_Np4qM
Alex Lightspeed: Evil Arcade: https://youtu.be/4TVwqD7ruBk
