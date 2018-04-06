Mindfulness Course: For Better Eating Habits

This is a group course for those who want to lose weight and keep it off, or for those who simply want to make healthier food choices.

In this eight week journey you'll learn how you can change your behavior by changing your mind. Thoughts that aren't memories are just ideas until we put them into action. When we slow down our thought process, we can achieve a better awareness of what we're feeling and why, and empower ourselves to make decisions that have a more positive impact on our lives.

What you'll do:

-45 minutes of yoga and guided meditation

-45 minutes of group nutrition/discussion

-Mindfulness eating exercises

-Habit releasers

-Individuals will set their own goals that they can share or keep

private; keep a daily food diary and track their progress

​

What you'll get:

-Expert advice from certified Certified Health and Nutrition

Coach, Mariah Quesada

-Mindfulness yoga & meditation exercises with Yoga Teacher

and Therapist, Angela Sealy

-Group support thru private facebook group

-Recommended useful tools & books on recipes, mindfulness,

and meditation

-Herbal tea and raw living vegan snacks

