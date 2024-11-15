Performing Live:

MINKA

HOT TAKES

TOP SECRET ROBOT ALLIANCE

Funky, electronic, rock...dance..jazz..sexy..Japanese inspired...well, there's really no way to fully capture the experiences and sounds of Philly-born band, Minka. But if you want to let your imagination run wild...let's pretend some scientists got in the lab and crossed Bowie with Prince, and then sprinkled in some Talking Heads.

Drawing on the sounds of anthemic 70s punk and neon-drenched 80s new wave, The Hot Takes are unleashing their electrifying brand of indie rock on the Bay Area and beyond. The Hot Takes unite the familiar and future with iconic guitar hooks, rhythmic dance grooves, and evocative vocals. Whether onstage or online, prepare to drop dead on the dance floor when The Hot Takes hit you with their indie new wave sound.

trew

Top Secret Robot Alliance are a dance duo. Their names are Dion Thünder and Lucious Sandstone. They do not dance because they have to. They dance because they want to.

indie. synth funk. next wave. synth pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-14d.html

Watch and listen:

Minka: Kids These Days: https://youtu.be/DsLZugFHq4o

Top Secret Robot Alliance: Do U Wanna Dance: https://youtu.be/aUymK7D_WRI