Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

MISERY BUSINESS: PARAMORE SCREAM-ALONG

Main Room:

Christian Crucifixx

Tony Pitkin

2nite

We should be over the butterflies but we're still into you...

trew

Dance, mosh, cry, rage, and scream-along at this Emo Night paying tribute to the music of Paramore, plus hear other Angsty Fem Rock and Pop Punk anthems by Avril Lavigne, Tat, Evanescene, Against Me!, Meet Me At The Altar, Olivia Rodrigo, P!nk, Panic! at the Disco, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, New Year's Day, Blink-182, Eyes Set To Kill, Taking Back Sunday, Green Day, Iron For Hire, The Used, Hot Milk, All Time Low, Afi, Sum 41, Michelle Branch, Vanessa Carlton, Yellowcard, Flyleaf, Kelly Clarkson, Ashlee Simpson, Hillary Duff, Boys Like Girls, Hop Along, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Circle Takes The Square, All-American Rejects, Mayday Parade, Cute is What We Aim For, Good Charlotte, Metro Station, Fountains of Wayne, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3, Motion City Soundtrack, We The Kings, Linkin Park, New Found Glory, Coheed and Cambria, Tonight Alive, Lindsay Lohan, Camp Cope and more!

Experience:

• Paramore video projections

• Paramore inspired decorations

• Angsty Fem burlesque

• Take a photo with Paramore standee

• Balloons galore

• And other surprises!

Your Attire:

• Full Out Emo And Punk! if you feel like it!

• Eyeliner, dyed hair, lots of black!

• Hayley Williams inspired looks

• Dress like your favorite MySpace background!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-17.html

angstry fem rock. emo.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.