Performing Live:

MISSING PERSONS

ABLE MACHINES

HOT LAUNDRY

With DJ:

Callum McGowan

Simply put, the 80s would've been less colorful without Dale Bozzio and Missing Persons. The flamboyant, charismatic front woman burst onto the LA scene with \"Mental Hopscotch\" becoming a #1 record on local radio station Kroq-FM and the band gaining the reputation as a must see live act. A Capitol Records deal followed and soon Dale Bozzio was in every teenagers living room, in heavy rotation on the fledging music channel, MTV. Hits like \"Destination Unknown\", \"Words\", and \"Walking in L.A\". blasted out of cars in high school parking lots all over the United States. Through the times have changed as well as the musicians behind her, Dale Bozzio still stands tall at the center of Missing Persons. Her dynamic stage presence and timeless songs prove why she is a true legend in the music business.

Los Angeles electro-pop duo Able Machines started when singer/songwriter/actress Tay Côlieé connected with like-minded songwriter/producer Linus Dotson after both floating in the same musical circles, producing and writing for other pop artists. They instantly clicked and started recording songs and directing their own music videos. They burst onto the music scene in 2019 with their first single \"Secrets and Lies\", setting the blueprint of their unique sound - coupling (often) dark lyrical imagery with concise pop hooks and melodies over electronic soundscapes.

Hot Laundry serves up Hi-octane Rock N Roll with hints of Motown! Their songs feature revved up guitars in the vein of MC5 and a heavy dash of delta boogie. These Bay Area baddies have proudly earned this endorsement from the Pope of Trash, John Waters, \"Can punk rock be 'feel good'? You bet, and these beloved bad girls and grisly garage guys will give you a trick-ish treat like nobody.\"

DJ Callum McGowan will be playing the gereatest hits of the 80s before, between and after the bands!

pop. new wave. 80s.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$35 advance;

$46 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-02.html

Watch and listen:

Missing Persons: Words: https://youtu.be/IasCZL072fQ

Missing Persons: Destination Unknown: https://youtu.be/1WDly1Oc_P4

Able Machines: You'll Find Out: https://youtu.be/9ixGBpEIaho

Hot Laundry: Made Like This: https://youtu.be/758ov2dUXaA