Performing Live:

MISSING PERSONS

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Callum McGowan

Simply put, the 80s would've been less colorful without Dale Bozzio and Missing Persons. The flamboyant, charismatic front woman burst onto the LA scene with \"Mental Hopscotch\" becoming a #1 record on local radio station Kroq-FM and the band gaining the reputation as a must see live act. A Capitol Records deal followed and soon Dale Bozzio was in every teenagers living room, in heavy rotation on the fledging music channel, MTV. Hits like \"Destination Unknown\", \"Words\", and \"Walking in L.A\". blasted out of cars in high school parking lots all over the United States. Through the times have changed as well as the musicians behind her, Dale Bozzio still stands tall at the center of Missing Persons. Her dynamic stage presence and timeless songs prove why she is a true legend in the music business.

DJ Callum McGowan will be playing the gereatest hits of the 80s before, between and after the bands!

pop. new wave. 80s.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$35 advance;

$46 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-12.html

Watch and listen:

Missing Persons: Words: https://youtu.be/IasCZL072fQ

Missing Persons: Destination Unknown: https://youtu.be/1WDly1Oc_P4