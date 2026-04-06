Mo/nimal
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
MO/NIMAL
Above DNA:
Starr Noir
Bit
Dazzle Room:
Ahuff
Minus Man
Join us Pride Friday night for a night of house, minimal, tech house and progressive beats to unify on the dance floor & find connection within our community, through music. All bodies, genders, identities & benders welcomed and celebrated.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-26d.html
house. minimal. tech house. progressive.
9:30pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
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