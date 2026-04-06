MO/NIMAL

Above DNA:

Starr Noir

Bit

Dazzle Room:

Ahuff

Minus Man

Join us Pride Friday night for a night of house, minimal, tech house and progressive beats to unify on the dance floor & find connection within our community, through music. All bodies, genders, identities & benders welcomed and celebrated.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-26d.html

house. minimal. tech house. progressive.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.