Mobbed Up: An All Crews Drum & Bass Event
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Stamina, Shelter SF, Dystopia DnB, Wormhole, & Fraktured present
Above DNA:
Jamal
Flaco
Kinetik
Shadow Spirit
Screwtape
R3M
The Doctor
Sam Lewis
Dominick Audio
Calling all Bay Area junglists and drum & bass heads! Thursday, May 26th, Stamina, Shelter, Dystopia, Wormhole and Fraktured join forces in SF to celebrate Jungle, Drum & Bass, and broken beats of all flavors! With this stacked line up these local crews to look to grow, blend and broaden the bay area d+b community through a shared love of bass. Don't sleep on this one!
d+b. jungle. halftime. breaks. footwerk. trap.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$8 limited advance;
$10 after;
$15 day of show.
