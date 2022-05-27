Mobbed Up: An All Crews Drum & Bass Event

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Stamina, Shelter SF, Dystopia DnB, Wormhole, & Fraktured present

MOBBED UP: AN ALL CREWS DRUM & BASS EVENT

Above DNA:

Jamal

Flaco

Kinetik

Shadow Spirit

Screwtape

R3M

The Doctor

trew

Sam Lewis

Dominick Audio

Calling all Bay Area junglists and drum & bass heads! Thursday, May 26th, Stamina, Shelter, Dystopia, Wormhole and Fraktured join forces in SF to celebrate Jungle, Drum & Bass, and broken beats of all flavors! With this stacked line up these local crews to look to grow, blend and broaden the bay area d+b community through a shared love of bass. Don't sleep on this one!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-26d.html

d+b. jungle. halftime. breaks. footwerk. trap.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$8 limited advance;

$10 after;

$15 day of show.

