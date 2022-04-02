Stamina, Shelter SF, HJU & Church of Drum and Bass present

MOBBED UP: AN ALL CREWS DRUM & BASS EVENT

Above DNA:

trew

Bachelors of Science

Jamal

Flaco

Dazzle Room:

Shelter Residents

Ruko

TikTak

Hardcore Junglists Untited

A DnB Family Affair. All SF crews coming together under one roof to represent Jungle and Drum and Bass Music. Junglists Unite!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-03d.html

d+b. jungle.

9pm - 3am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.