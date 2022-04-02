Mobbed Up: An All Crews Drum & Bass Event
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Stamina, Shelter SF, HJU & Church of Drum and Bass present
MOBBED UP: AN ALL CREWS DRUM & BASS EVENT
Above DNA:
Bachelors of Science
Jamal
Flaco
Dazzle Room:
Shelter Residents
Ruko
TikTak
Hardcore Junglists Untited
A DnB Family Affair. All SF crews coming together under one roof to represent Jungle and Drum and Bass Music. Junglists Unite!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-03d.html
d+b. jungle.
9pm - 3am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
Info
credits
Concerts & Live Music, This & That