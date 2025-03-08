MOM JEANS

Main Room:

DJs TBA!

Mom Jeans is the weekend party for women who still love to let loose, but also love a good night's sleep. Come dance, sip, laugh, and vibe with your crew in a space that celebrates grown-woman energy: confident, fun, and completely unbothered. The music's hot, the drinks are cold, and we wrap by 10pm; because you've got dreams to chase, early meetings to own, or a sunrise hike with your name on it.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-02a.html

pop. top 40.

6pm - 10pm.

21+ with ID.

$14 advance;

$20 door.