DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
MOM JEANS
Main Room:
DJs TBA!
Mom Jeans is the weekend party for women who still love to let loose, but also love a good night's sleep. Come dance, sip, laugh, and vibe with your crew in a space that celebrates grown-woman energy: confident, fun, and completely unbothered. The music's hot, the drinks are cold, and we wrap by 10pm; because you've got dreams to chase, early meetings to own, or a sunrise hike with your name on it.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-02a.html
pop. top 40.
6pm - 10pm.
21+ with ID.
$14 advance;
$20 door.
