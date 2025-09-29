MOMENTUM

Main Room:

Snaq

Dmntwnk

Del

Cellophane

Lord Nikon

Momentum hard techno is the Bay Area's first hard techno party with a solid focus on playing loud and fast -- we went out to find the DJs who wanted to play over 160+ BPM.

We make a few promises here:

• We don't tolerate body shaming, harassment, or hate speech. Period.

• Party hard, take care of yourself, and look out for each other.

• Stay hydrated, stay weird, and stay loud.

• We make space for each other.

• We go fast. We go hard.

• And we go together.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-28.html

techno. hard techno.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$13 after;

$20 door.