DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
Snaq
Dmntwnk
Del
Cellophane
Lord Nikon
Momentum hard techno is the Bay Area's first hard techno party with a solid focus on playing loud and fast -- we went out to find the DJs who wanted to play over 160+ BPM.
We make a few promises here:
• We don't tolerate body shaming, harassment, or hate speech. Period.
• Party hard, take care of yourself, and look out for each other.
• Stay hydrated, stay weird, and stay loud.
• We make space for each other.
• We go fast. We go hard.
• And we go together.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-28.html
techno. hard techno.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$13 after;
$20 door.
