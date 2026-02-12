Monday Night Hubba: Spocktacular Spocktacular: Early Show
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue presents
MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: SPOCKTACULAR SPOCKTACULAR: EARLY SHOW
Featuring performances by:
The Infamous Luma Jaguar
Babraham Lincoln
Velvet Thorn
Shiza Minnelli
Dorian Dietrich
Leon G. Ray
Gene Rod N Berries
Dame
Hosted by:
Captain Pikefish & Andorian Dietrich
With hoorays by: Redshirt Bettie
Two shows! 6:30pm and 9pm!
This is the EARLY show!
Open hailing frequencies, cadets! Monday Night Hubba will be an official part of Paramount Pictures' \"Go Boldly SF,\" a week-long series of events celebrating Star Trek in the home-city of Starfleet Academy! Get your SEATS now & beam aboard for an all-star evening of Federation Follies from San Francisco's world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7pm - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door;
Reserved Seating: $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
