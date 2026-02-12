Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: SPOCKTACULAR SPOCKTACULAR: EARLY SHOW

Featuring performances by:

The Infamous Luma Jaguar

Babraham Lincoln

Velvet Thorn

Shiza Minnelli

Dorian Dietrich

Leon G. Ray

Gene Rod N Berries

Dame

Hosted by:

Captain Pikefish & Andorian Dietrich

With hoorays by: Redshirt Bettie

Two shows! 6:30pm and 9pm!

This is the EARLY show!

Open hailing frequencies, cadets! Monday Night Hubba will be an official part of Paramount Pictures' \"Go Boldly SF,\" a week-long series of events celebrating Star Trek in the home-city of Starfleet Academy! Get your SEATS now & beam aboard for an all-star evening of Federation Follies from San Francisco's world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-16c.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door;

Reserved Seating: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.