Monday Night Hubba: Burn Unit Hubba: Alexa's Birthday Roast
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue presents
MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: BURN UNIT HUBBA: ALEXA'S BIRTHDAY ROAST
Featuring performances (and roasting!) by:
Kingfish
Lulu Cachoo
John Adams
Alexa Von Kickinface
Bo Vixxen
Jet Noir
Frankie Fictitious
Hosted by:
Burnfish & Maggie Motornurse
It's our biggest birthday bash in a month of Mondays! The Hubba Hubba Revue gang sharpens our knives -- and dons on our flame-retardant undies -- for a night of heartfelt love, and vicious, scorching, hilarious burns, at Alexa Von Kickinface's Birthday Roast!
Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!
9pm - 11:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$7 Gen. Adm.;
$12 Reserved Seating.
