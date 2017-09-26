Hubba Hubba Revue presents

MONDAY NIGHT HUBBA: BURN UNIT HUBBA: ALEXA'S BIRTHDAY ROAST

Featuring performances (and roasting!) by:

Kingfish

Lulu Cachoo

John Adams

Alexa Von Kickinface

Bo Vixxen

Jet Noir

Frankie Fictitious

Hosted by:

Burnfish & Maggie Motornurse

It's our biggest birthday bash in a month of Mondays! The Hubba Hubba Revue gang sharpens our knives -- and dons on our flame-retardant undies -- for a night of heartfelt love, and vicious, scorching, hilarious burns, at Alexa Von Kickinface's Birthday Roast!

Monday Night Hubba is the perfect way to start your week sexy: with cocktails, tease, comedy and a more intimate experience than Hubba's big monthly extravaganzas! Each Monday night is a fun-filled, shimmering showcase of local, national and international burlesque and variety talent -- and a chance to see the most dazzling debuts before they hit it big!

Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/09-25d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

9pm - 11:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$7 Gen. Adm.;

$12 Reserved Seating.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/350490492041320/